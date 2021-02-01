Q & A: Should you be afraid of the vaccine? A doctor weighs in

PREMIUM!
Q & A: Should you be afraid of the vaccine? A doctor weighs inWellness & Health 47 mins ago
The coronavirus has come with many questions that have led to many different answers – some true, some not. Here, Dr Dulcy, answers all your Covid related questions as the country deals with SARS-CoV-2.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Report on Ters corruption shows the cracks in the system
Covid-19 Alcohol industry gearing up to start trading on Tuesday – Ntimane
State Capture Zuma’s Russia ‘medical treatment’ rumours swirl
World Several of Trump’s impeachment lawyers ditch team – reports
Business News New 0% drunk-driving law: This is how it will affect your car insurance