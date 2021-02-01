 
 
New cycling app got me addicted to indoor cycling

A friend told me about an app called Zwift and how one can ride at home with the virtual company of cyclists around the world.

Letshego Zulu
01 Feb 2021
10:28:29 AM
New cycling app got me addicted to indoor cycling

Picture: iStock

Covid_19 has changed the way many of us train. We have had to embrace a variety of different ways of training to adhere to social distancing. I’m a keen cyclist, both road and mountain biking, but in the current extended Level 3 lockdown, we are not allowed to train in big groups as we used to. So, at the end of last year I purchased a smart indoor trainer so I could continue cycling indoors. Little did I know I would get addicted. At the start of lockdown in March last year, I set up my road bike on my...

