Poor planning lands SA’s Covid-19 response in bottom 20 out of 100 countries

Covid-19 3 hours ago

An epidemiologist believed South Africa’s response to the pandemic of imposing several bans was instead policing the outbreak instead of managing it.

Rorisang Kgosana
01 Feb 2021
05:50:20 AM
Poor planning lands SA's Covid-19 response in bottom 20 out of 100 countries

Health workers are seen at the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19, 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

South Africa is ranked in the bottom 20 out of nearly 100 countries in the Covid-19 performance index. The assessment, released by Australian think-tank the Lowy Institute, examines the 36-week period after the country’s 100th confirmed Covid-19 case, using indicators such as confirmed cases, confirmed deaths and testing to produce a score from 0 – (worst) and 100 – (best performing). South Africa was one of the poor performing countries, ranking 82 out of the 98 countries. The United States ranked 94 with Brazil scoring the lowest. Countries that came out top were New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan. The index...

