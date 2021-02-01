Gauteng PPE scandal unlikely to affect ANC in upcoming local elections, says analyst

PREMIUM!
Gauteng PPE scandal unlikely to affect ANC in upcoming local elections, says analystGovernment 2 hours ago
The DA and the ANC Youth League have called for Premier David Makhura to face the music, with the ANCYL calling for the premier to appear before the ANC provincial integrity commission.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World Several of Trump’s impeachment lawyers ditch team – reports
Business News New 0% drunk-driving law: This is how it will affect your car insurance
Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban
Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner
State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry