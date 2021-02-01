Gauteng PPE scandal unlikely to affect ANC in upcoming local elections, says analyst

While the Democratic Alliance (DA) tries to oust Gauteng premier David Makhura in a bid for a motion of no confidence, it is likely the ongoing personal protective equipment (PPE) saga in the province would do no harm to the ANC in the upcoming local government elections. According to an affidavit by former Gauteng health chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Makhura was allegedly involved in handpicking suppliers in the awarding of PPE tenders. But Makhura has since denied the allegations, accusing Special Tribunal Judgement by Judge Selewe Motlhe of erring by directly referring to...

While the Democratic Alliance (DA) tries to oust Gauteng premier David Makhura in a bid for a motion of no confidence, it is likely the ongoing personal protective equipment (PPE) saga in the province would do no harm to the ANC in the upcoming local government elections.

According to an affidavit by former Gauteng health chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Makhura was allegedly involved in handpicking suppliers in the awarding of PPE tenders.

But Makhura has since denied the allegations, accusing Special Tribunal Judgement by Judge Selewe Motlhe of erring by directly referring to Makhura, even though the affidavit had implicated the Office of the Premier, which has about 350 employees. Makhura had accused Lehloenya of “deliberate obfuscation”, calling on her affidavit to be investigated by the SIU.

He said he was willing to step aside should the party decide.

“I can confidently say that smear campaigns and the lies underpinning them will not succeed because the truth is more powerful than political trickery. I seek no other relief than to free the truth from the flame of lies being fanned,” Makhura said.

The DA and the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) have since called for the premier to face the music, with the ANCYL calling for the premier to appear before the ANC provincial integrity commission.

The DA announced yesterday they had written to the Gauteng legislature speaker Ntombi Mekgwe for an urgent special sitting to debate a motion of no confidence in Makhura.

“The DA is calling for the immediate removal of premier Makhura because he has been implicated in a number of PPE corruption scandals,” said DA Gauteng provincial legislature chief whip Mike Moriarty.

The premier had axed his former health MEC Bandile Masuku last year after it emerged that he was allegedly part of the irregular awarding of the tenders.

“It cannot be business as usual when the public purse has been looted by government officials,” said Moriarty.

Covid-19 related scandals continued in the province this past week, with the Gauteng education department releasing a report alleging suspicious spending of about R431 million for the decontamination, disinfecting and cleaning of educational facilities and schools.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi denied any knowledge of the dodgy spending, vowing to step aside should he be implicated in the expenditure or failed in his oversight duties.

While the province’s ANC leaders face serious allegations of spending and tender irregularities, an analyst said the scandals would not tarnish the party ahead of the local government elections.

Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo said such scandals would not threaten the party, as voters were influenced by other factors such as historical loyalty, personal gain and ethnic orientation.

