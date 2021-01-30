 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Man loses battle against Covid…and wedding ring goes missing

Society 4 hours ago

Couple would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary later this year.

Marizka Coetzer
30 Jan 2021
08:30:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Man loses battle against Covid…and wedding ring goes missing

Picture: iStock

A deceased Pretoria east man’s wedding ring went missing after he lost his battle against Covid-19 in a private Pretoria hospital. When Robyn Koudstaat took her athletic husband, Jan, 56, to a local doctor two weeks ago, she never dreamed it would be the last time she would see her husband alive. On 13 January, Koudstaat took her husband to a general practitioner after he had become very weak from not eating. Jan was immediately admitted to the hospital because his lung capacity was down to 60%. “During our last conversation, I told him, ‘Lovey you are going to die...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Five Covid-19 patients die in Romania hospital fire (video) 29.1.2021
Health workers can’t lack empathy 28.1.2021
Sahpra may have saved some lives 28.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry

Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken

Music and streaming Tributes pour in for legendary jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.