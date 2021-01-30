 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

0% alcohol limit for motorists might prove problematic

Society 3 hours ago

Tiny amounts of alcohol in bread, mouthwash and cough mixtures will show up.

Amanda Watson
30 Jan 2021
05:10:26 AM
PREMIUM!
0% alcohol limit for motorists might prove problematic

Picture: iStock.

With the announcement of a pending 0% blood alcohol level for all drivers of motor vehicles, the question is if the absolute level is achievable, “Not really,” said Rhys Evans, director of Alco-Safe, a national supplier of breathalysers to the law enforcement community. “In principle, I 100% support having only sober drivers on the road and a 0% limit. Scientifically and logistically, I don’t see how a 0% limit can be enforced without creating problems for officers and motorists.” Evans said blood alcohol limits were very similar to speed limits. “If you have them and don’t enforce them they will...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Zero booze too much to enforce 30.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry

Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken

Music and streaming Tributes pour in for legendary jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.