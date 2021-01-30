 
 
Death on the Nile sails on

Africa

The SS Sudan, which towers over the traditional wooden sailing boats in Egypt’s southern city of Aswan, inspired the British author sometimes dubbed the “Queen of Crime” to pen one of her most famous works in 1937, “Death on the Nile.

AFP
30 Jan 2021
01:00:38 PM
More than a century after it first cruised the glittering waters of the Nile, the Steam Ship Sudan draws tourists following the trail of legendary crime novelist Agatha Christie. The SS Sudan, which towers over the traditional wooden sailing boats in Egypt’s southern city of Aswan, inspired the British author sometimes dubbed the “Queen of Crime” to pen one of her most famous works in 1937, Death on the Nile. The whodunnit tells the story of Christie’s famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, investigating murder among the wellheeled travellers as they cruise the Nile. “Christie’s trip aboard the steamer, the atmosphere...

