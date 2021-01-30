Death on the Nile sails on

PREMIUM!
Death on the Nile sails onAfrica 3 hours ago
The SS Sudan, which towers over the traditional wooden sailing boats in Egypt’s southern city of Aswan, inspired the British author sometimes dubbed the “Queen of Crime” to pen one of her most famous works in 1937, “Death on the Nile.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News New 0% drunk-driving law: This is how it will affect your car insurance
Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban
Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner
State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry
Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken