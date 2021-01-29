 
 
SA scores in the bottom 20 out of 98, on it’s Covid-19 response

Covid-19 2 hours ago

South Africa ranked 82nd out of 98 countries, in terms of it’s Covid-19 pandemic response, but at least we can take solace that much wealthier countries ranked far lower.

Rorisang Kgosana
29 Jan 2021
06:24:40 PM
Health workers are seen at the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19, 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

South Africa has been ranked among some of the poorest performing countries in terms of its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, ranking in the bottom 20 out of nearly 100 countries. Australian think tank, the Lowy Institute, this week released the findings of its Covid-19 performance index, which measured the relative performance of 98 countries and how they responded to the Covid-19 pandemic. The assessment examines the 36-week period after the country’s 100th confirmed Covid-19 case, using indicators such as confirmed cases, confirmed deaths, and testing to produce a score from 0 – being the worst – to 100 –...

