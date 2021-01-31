 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Organisers of Tokyo Olympic Games are bordering on the edge of delusion

Columnists 60 mins ago

As sad as it is, it is perhaps best to put everyone out of their misery sooner rather than later and push the “cancel” button.

Wesley Botton
31 Jan 2021
07:00:47 AM
PREMIUM!
Organisers of Tokyo Olympic Games are bordering on the edge of delusion

A woman wearing a protective face mask takes pictures of an Olympic Rings monument near the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo, Japan. According to the writer the time has come to pull the plug on the Games. Picture: EPA

In 1906, organisers decided to break tradition by holding what they hoped would be the first biennial Olympic Games. Rather than every four years, as was the plan when the modern Olympics were launched in 1896, they wanted an edition to be held every two years. Hosted by Athens, it was a complete flop and the idea was scrapped. The Olympics works the way it is, and it relies on a few aspects to succeed. So it’s starting to seem very desperate that the organisers of the Tokyo Games have still not called it off. Aside from issues that are...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Japanese woman arrested for allegedly hiding mother’s body in home freezer  30.1.2021
Florida offers to host Olympics if Tokyo backs out: state official 26.1.2021
Japan experts head to Mauritius for oil spill clean-up 19.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News New 0% drunk-driving law: This is how it will affect your car insurance

Business News This is what it is like to own a liquor store during the alcohol ban

Business News Staying optimistic during a booze ban: The story of a brewery owner

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry

Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.