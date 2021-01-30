 
 
The burden of captaincy is robbing the Proteas of a batting genius in De Kock

Columnists

The South African team have scored more than 300 just once in their last 23 innings in Asia dating back to July 2014.

Ken Borland
30 Jan 2021
06:20:24 AM


Quinton de Kock's captaincy and poor batting form is again being questioned. Picture: Getty Images

A decidedly undistinguished performance by the Proteas saw them lose the first Test against Pakistan by the large margin of seven wickets. The batting, after posting totals of just 220 and 245, will once again be in the spotlight, but the fielding was also far inferior to that of the home side and the bowlers, while toiling manfully, lost the plot badly on the third morning. A couple of key catches were missed in Pakistan’s first innings after they had been reduced to 27/4, and there were also numerous ground fielding errors that released whatever pressure had been painstakingly built...

