Flyhalves Steyn, Bosch in the spotlight in Currie Cup final

Columnists 2 hours ago

National Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will obviously be looking at the contest with different eyes to most of us.

Rudolph Jacobs
30 Jan 2021
06:30:21 AM
Could Morne Steyn play for the Boks again? Picture: Getty Images

Currie Cup finals have that special ability about them to grip the country and no-one can really say they sit on the fence. On Saturday the Bulls will host the Sharks in this season’s final at Loftus – something which has become an historic event as it has never before taking place in January and never before in an empty stadium, and it will probably never happen like this again. Despite the inclement weather, the Bulls are in prime position to complete the perfect double after they earlier clinched the Super Rugby Unlocked trophy. It’s tough to see the Sharks...

