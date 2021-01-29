 
 
Safety of JZ, Cyril ‘put at risk by spy rookies’

Novice recruits, who travelled extensively wherever Zuma and Ramaphosa went, were paid R40,000 per month.

Brian Sokutu
29 Jan 2021
05:20:50 AM
Safety of JZ, Cyril ‘put at risk by spy rookies’

Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The shambles in the management of the State Security Agency (SSA) exposed former president Jacob Zuma and then deputy Cyril Ramaphosa to a threat of insecurity, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard on Thursday. In the Zuma era, there were irregularly recruited and poorly trained intelligence operatives tasked with assessing presidential safety at public events, taking over the role of experienced functionaries. The milking of state resources also saw novice recruits, who travelled extensively wherever Zuma and Ramaphosa went, being paid R40,000 per month, according to testimony given by an unidentified witness “Mr Y”, whose evidence was supported...

