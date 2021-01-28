New tourism fund but ‘a drop in the ocean’ of what is needed for industry

PREMIUM!
New tourism fund but ‘a drop in the ocean’ of what is needed for industryBusiness News 22 mins ago
Those hoping to enter the industry have been warned that it is a tough space, and success is far from guaranteed.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid
Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February
Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves
State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation
News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up