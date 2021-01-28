 
 
Record number of matric dropouts projected for class of 2020

matric 3 hours ago

More than 20,000 matrics were unaccounted for ahead of last year’s final exams and are feared to have dropped out.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
28 Jan 2021
05:00:38 PM
Record number of matric dropouts projected for class of 2020

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Covid-19 could have caused South Africa’s biggest school drop-out rate yet. The Department of Basic Education projects record high drop-out rates based on the number of matric pupils who were not accounted for by the final exam last year. This was revealed in a presentation shown to parliament last week on the department’s readiness to reopen schools next month. Over 20,000 matric learners from Gauteng, Western Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal were unaccounted for by the end of 2020, and were flagged as possible dropouts by the department. The Western Cape led the pack with 5147 matric learners unaccounted for. In...

