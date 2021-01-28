Our shared social-media reality: We know more things, more superficially

PREMIUM!
Our shared social-media reality: We know more things, more superficiallyColumns 4 hours ago
Social media is not just about media platforms that we use to socialise. It is also becoming the topic of conversation we cling to in our ‘real lives’.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid
Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February
Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves
State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation
News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up