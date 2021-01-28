Life-support ‘switch-off’ shock

Life-support ‘switch-off’ shockHealth 13 hours ago
Shonisani Lethole, a patient who was not fed for more than 100 hours, is not the first person to suffer at the hands of Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital staff. On 8 December a Tembisa hospital doctor allegedly switched off the life-support machine which was keeping Lloyd Kacheche, 42, alive, without his family’s consent. Jane Sichali, […]
