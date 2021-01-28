 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Life-support ‘switch-off’ shock

Health 13 hours ago

Shonisani Lethole, a patient who was not fed for more than 100 hours, is not the first person to suffer at the hands of Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital staff. On 8 December a Tembisa hospital doctor allegedly switched off the life-support machine which was keeping Lloyd Kacheche, 42, alive, without his family’s consent. Jane Sichali, […]

Marizka Coetzer
28 Jan 2021
04:45:17 AM
PREMIUM!
Life-support ‘switch-off’ shock

The main entrance of the Tembisa Hospital in Tembisa near Kempton Park, 20 January 2020. Picture Neil McCartney

Shonisani Lethole, a patient who was not fed for more than 100 hours, is not the first person to suffer at the hands of Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital staff. On 8 December a Tembisa hospital doctor allegedly switched off the life-support machine which was keeping Lloyd Kacheche, 42, alive, without his family’s consent. Jane Sichali, Kacheche’s sister, said the family cannot eat or sleep knowing a doctor switched off the ventilators connected to her brother. “His children are very bitter. We cannot sleep, we cannot eat, this thing is disturbing us,” Sichali said. On Wednesday, professor Malegapuru Makgoba briefed the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Patients are treated like animals at some public hospitals – EFF on Shonisani Lethole’s death 28.1.2021
Health workers can’t lack empathy 28.1.2021
Shonisani Lethole’s severe Covid-19 infection worsened by negligence, says heath ombud 27.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.