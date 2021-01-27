Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

PREMIUM!
Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth wavesCovid-19 2 hours ago
A leading epidemiologist believes the official numbers don’t tell the whole story, as can be seen in weekly excess deaths, and questions if government’s vaccine rollout secrecy is evidence of a lack of proper planning.
