Police passing the buck on dealing with violence against women and children

Society 2 hours ago

As South Africa celebrates National Police Day, gender activists say police continue to fail women and children by turning them away when they want to report assaults.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
27 Jan 2021
02:01:58 PM
Police passing the buck on dealing with violence against women and children

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) take part in the Jerusalema Dance Challenge during annual National Police Prayer Day at the SAPS Academy on 2 October 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Police continue to fail victims of domestic and gender-based violence (GBV), despite positive strides made in policy development for policing, according to the National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA). Wednesday, 27 January, marked South Africa’s 16th National Police Day, a day set aside for the South African Police Service (Saps) to remember the sacrifices made by the police officers towards the safety of civilians. But those speaking for the women and children in civil society used the day to highlight the challenges and shortcomings of the police service as trends following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak magnified existing patterns of...

