‘How spies helped JZ’

State Capture 3 hours ago

Spooks stole millions; bankrolled faction fights amid chaotic management.

Brian Sokutu
27 Jan 2021
04:55:33 AM
Former SA president Jacob Zuma arrives at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg on 16 November 2020. Picture: Guillem Sartorio/AFP

While intelligence operatives siphoned off huge sums of money to back then-president Jacob Zuma in his ANC faction fights behind the cloak and dagger multimillion-rand operations of the State Security Agency (SSA), the SSA failed in its primary mission: to safeguard all South Africans. The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday heard how operatives were immersed in large-scale siphoning off of money for individual gain, bolstering factional battles and trying to influence the judiciary. In another day of damning testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, SSA acting director-general Loyiso Jafta, laid bare the depth of financial plunder,...

