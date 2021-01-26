 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Educated, white South Africans less likely to take Covid-19 vaccine – survey

Health 24 hours ago

The most common reasons stated for rejecting the vaccine were supposed side effects, questions over its effectiveness, and uncertainty about testing.

Rorisang Kgosana
26 Jan 2021
05:27:18 PM
PREMIUM!
Educated, white South Africans less likely to take Covid-19 vaccine – survey

Homeless men and shelter staffers wait in an observation room after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at The Open Hearth mens shelter in Hartford, Connecticut on 22 January 2021. Picture: Joseph Prezioso/AFP

Political affiliation and distrust of the government have been raised as potential reasons why white, educated South Africans are unwilling to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, while their black counterparts are much more keen on getting the jab. 67% of adult South Africans have indicated they they would definitely or probably take the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest round of the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Human Sciences Research Council’s (HSRC’s) Covid-19 Democracy Survey. This amounts to two out of three adults being willing to take the anticipated vaccine. The findings, which surveyed more than 10,000 respondents between December 2020...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Five or six doses? Controversy over Pfizer vaccine vials 27.1.2021
WATCH: Healthcare workers will not be forced to take Covid-19 vaccine, says legal expert 27.1.2021
ANC’s BEE is a comorbidity 27.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.