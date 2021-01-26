Educated, white South Africans less likely to take Covid-19 vaccine – survey

PREMIUM!
Educated, white South Africans less likely to take Covid-19 vaccine – surveyHealth 24 hours ago
The most common reasons stated for rejecting the vaccine were supposed side effects, questions over its effectiveness, and uncertainty about testing.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains
Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst
General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct
General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off
General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments