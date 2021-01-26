 
 
State vaccine producer wants to produce Covid-19 jabs locally

Covid-19 1 min ago

Biovac is preparing to roll out the 1.5 million vaccines heading to SA from India, but says they are also in discussions to start producing the vaccine on home soil.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
26 Jan 2021
01:01:30 PM
State vaccine producer wants to produce Covid-19 jabs locally

Vials of Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, are pictured inside a lab where they are being manufactured at India's Serum Institute in Pune on 22 January 2021. Picture: Punit Paranjpe/AFP

South African pharmaceutical company Biovac is in talks with multinational drug companies, in a bid to manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine on home soil. This emerged as the company prepares itself for the mammoth task of handling the first arrival of vaccine doses produced in India. South Africa is expecting the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines, which concerned parties say are already late. Though the infection rate has showed signs of slowing in South Africa this week, the vaccines will arrive to a population minus thousands who lost their lives to the deadly disease, including frontline healthcare workers,...

