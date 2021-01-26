 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Denounce the despots, Cyril

Columns 3 hours ago

It is an abomination that the current leader of the organisation that is supposedly there to entrench democracy in Africa has stayed silent on Uganda.

Sydney Majoko
26 Jan 2021
04:45:52 AM
PREMIUM!
Denounce the despots, Cyril

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

There is a country that, in the year 2021, has a presidential candidate under house arrest. His house is guarded by security forces and his communication with the world is limited. The election in which he recently took part and “lost” was conducted while social media was banned in that country – No Facebook, No Twitter, No WhatsApp, No Instagram or Telegram. A total ban of communication between citizens and the outside world. That country is Uganda and it is a member of the African Union (AU). The AU has not called out President Yoweri Museveni over the heavy-handed manner...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
CHAN newcomers Togo upset Uganda, Rwanda hold misfiring Morocco 23.1.2021
Uganda’s opposition supporters nervously await next move 22.1.2021
Uganda eases internet shutdown imposed over election 18.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.