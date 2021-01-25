 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Scientists slate Boris Johnson’s ‘limited intelligence’ on virus variant

Covid-19 55 mins ago

South African scientists have found that previous infection does not grant immunity against the 501Y.V2 Covid-19 variant, while they and political analysts agree that Boris Johnson probably shouldn’t be taken seriously in his attempts to vilify South Africa as its source.

Brian Sokutu
25 Jan 2021
07:05:27 PM
PREMIUM!
Scientists slate Boris Johnson’s ‘limited intelligence’ on virus variant

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes for a walk in St James' park in London, Britain, 11 May 2020. Britons are now in their seventh week of lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues branding South Africa as the primary source of the most recent Covid-19 variant – a label infuriating local scientists – political experts who have described Johnson say this shouldn’t be cause for concern as far as politics between South Africa and Britain. Johnson and his Health Secretary Matt Hancock have been persistent with their narrative of attributing the UK Covid-19 surge to the “South African strain”, raising the ire of professor Tulio de Oliveira of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) – a University of KwaZulu-Natal science thinktank. De Oliviera was...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
SA’s Covid-19 infections slowing, but don’t celebrate yet 25.1.2021
Limpopo healthcare facilities running short of children’s vaccines 25.1.2021
Competition Commission to probe astronomical increase of garlic and ginger prices 25.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.