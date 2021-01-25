Scientists slate Boris Johnson’s ‘limited intelligence’ on virus variant

PREMIUM!
Scientists slate Boris Johnson’s ‘limited intelligence’ on virus variantCovid-19 55 mins ago
South African scientists have found that previous infection does not grant immunity against the 501Y.V2 Covid-19 variant, while they and political analysts agree that Boris Johnson probably shouldn’t be taken seriously in his attempts to vilify South Africa as its source.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains
Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst
General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct
General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off
General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments