SA’s Covid-19 infections slowing, but don’t celebrate yet

SA’s Covid-19 infections slowing, but don’t celebrate yetCovid-19 2 hours ago
The reduction in South Africa’s Covid-19 reproduction rate means government can consider gradual reductions in lockdown regulations, like easing the booze ban, and a sophisticated approach to keeping infections low should be considered going ahead.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
