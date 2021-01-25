 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA’s Covid-19 infections slowing, but don’t celebrate yet

Covid-19 2 hours ago

The reduction in South Africa’s Covid-19 reproduction rate means government can consider gradual reductions in lockdown regulations, like easing the booze ban, and a sophisticated approach to keeping infections low should be considered going ahead.

Rorisang Kgosana
25 Jan 2021
05:44:43 PM
PREMIUM!
SA’s Covid-19 infections slowing, but don’t celebrate yet

Picture: iStock

South Africa’s Covid-19 reproduction rate has declined, meaning each person infected with the virus is likely to transmit it to fewer people, but this doesn’t mean we can throw caution to the wind. Instead, it is time for government to come up with a sophisticated plan of relaxing lockdown restrictions. According to research by Reproduction Live, which assesses Covid-19 infection rates across the world, South Africa has seen a decline in numbers comparable to that of the first wave, which their numbers show was at a 0.7 in July 2020. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases, however, recorded a reproductive...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Scientists slate Boris Johnson’s ‘limited intelligence’ on virus variant 25.1.2021
Limpopo healthcare facilities running short of children’s vaccines 25.1.2021
Competition Commission to probe astronomical increase of garlic and ginger prices 25.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.