How to manage meningitis

Wellness & Health

It can be caused by a viral infection, or bacterial and fungal infections.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
25 Jan 2021
01:40:01 PM
How to manage meningitis

Picture:iStock

Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes (called the meninges) surrounding your brain and spinal cord. This inflammation from meningitis typically triggers symptoms such as headache, fever and a stiff neck. It can be caused by a viral infection, or bacterial and fungal infections. Some cases of meningitis can improve without treatment in a few weeks. Others can be life-threatening and require hospitalization and emergency antibiotic treatment. It is important that you consult immediately if you suspect that you have meningitis. Early treatment will prevent serious complications. Delayed treatment increases the risk death. Seek immediate medical care if you or...

