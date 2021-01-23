 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Sins of the flesh for the virtuous

Africa 3 hours ago

Nkomazi Private Game Reserve :southern Mpumalanga at its gorgeous best

Jim Freeman
23 Jan 2021
01:05:58 PM
PREMIUM!
Sins of the flesh for the virtuous

Back in this country’s wicked past – before the days of Sun City – South Africans used to head to Swaziland (now the Kingdom of Eswatini) to gamble and indulge in various locally prohibited sins of the flesh. You’d see them on a Friday afternoon; males on their own or in small groups, “missioning” east along the highways out of Johannesburg and Pretoria. Unlike people headed for Kruger or the Lowveld, they’d turn south shortly after what is now the Alzu monstrosity outside Middelburg and drive to the Oshoek border post. I know this because I grew up in a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Ponte challenge: Stairway to heaven endurance race to 54th floor 23.1.2021
Keeping parks open is tough, maybe say goodbye to all this 23.1.2021
Not the end of the road for travel agencies, says Asata CEO 25.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.