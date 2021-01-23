 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Covid battle outlook grim

Covid-19 7 hours ago

Given the issues with vaccine procurement, financing and the health system’s endemic woes, SA’s Covid-19 battle did not look good, says expert.

Sipho Mabena
23 Jan 2021
05:00:45 AM
PREMIUM!
Covid battle outlook grim

An elderly lady being admitted at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, 11 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Despite a promising decline in the number of Covid-19 infections in the past week, experts have warned of a grim situation in the absence of sustained intervention by authorities. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize this week shared a bit of good news when he revealed that SA has seen some promising signs of decline in Covid-19 transmissions, with a 23% decrease in cases compared to the previous seven days. But the minister also indicated that the country’s healthcare system continued to experience significant strain, with hospitalisation showing an 18.3% increase on 16 January compared to seven days prior. Stellenbosch University epidemiologist...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily Covid-19 update: Regulator approves vaccine supply as 11,761 new cases identified 22.1.2021
Daily Covid-19 update: New cases up to 11,381 with 647 more deaths 21.1.2021
Covax: The global plan to share Covid vaccines 21.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.