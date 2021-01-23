 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Let’s salute our rugby players and coaches; they deserve praise and thanks

Columnists 3 hours ago

It’s easy to criticise the standard of rugby, but let’s not forget we’re in the middle of a pandemic and it’s the middle of summer.

Ken Borland
23 Jan 2021
09:15:02 AM
PREMIUM!
Let’s salute our rugby players and coaches; they deserve praise and thanks

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt and captain Lukhanyo Am discuss team tactics ahead of their Currie Cup semifinal with Western Province. The teams have all been under added stress and pressure, training and playing in a time of a global pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

As the Currie Cup approaches what will hopefully be a thrilling end, there have been some apocalyptic comments about the poor quality of the rugby and how South Africa are allegedly once again miles behind the rest of the world. People going on about the end of the world being nigh should generally be treated with some scepticism and it was good to hear Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus provide some much-needed perspective this week. In case anyone has forgotten, our Currie Cup teams are trying to play rugby in the middle of a global pandemic. Obviously the major focus...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Underdog Lions believe they can topple the Bulls in Currie Cup semi 23.1.2021
Currie Cup semis: Home advantage, form, depth make Bulls and WP the favourites 23.1.2021
No vibe and no hype: How Covid killed the Currie Cup 23.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.