Reduction in festive road deaths no reason to gloat says AA

Reduction in festive road deaths no reason to gloat says AAGovernment 19 hours ago
The Automobile Association says the 7% decline in road fatalities this festive season can simply be attributed to lower numbers of travellers, and it is regrettable that more practical measures have not yet been implemented to stop the annual slaughter.
