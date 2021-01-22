 
 
Reduction in festive road deaths no reason to gloat says AA

Government 19 hours ago

The Automobile Association says the 7% decline in road fatalities this festive season can simply be attributed to lower numbers of travellers, and it is regrettable that more practical measures have not yet been implemented to stop the annual slaughter.

Sipho Mabena
22 Jan 2021
05:24:07 PM
Minister of Teransport Fikile Mbalula and Road Traffic Management Chief Executive Officer Advocate Masini Msibi before briefing media on 2020 Festive Season Road Statistics at N12 , Eldorado Park Pedestrian Bridge, 22 January 2021. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

The decline in the number of festive season road fatalities has been attributed to the reduced traffic volumes due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, with the Automobile Association (AA) lamenting that road safety has unfortunately not improved. Releasing the December road crashes statistics on Friday, Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said overall, there were a total of 1 448 fatalities from 1 210 fatal crashes, which he said represented a 7% decline in fatalities and 10.3% decline in fatal crashes, year-on-year. Traffic volumes had declined from 1 556 704 vehicles on the road the previous year, to 1 419 782, with a...

