ANC lekgotla: Will NEC address the elephant in the room?

Politics 5 mins ago

Since the Nasrec conference, all ANC members with allegations of corruption and other serious crimes over their heads were expected to step aside.

Eric Naki
22 Jan 2021
04:00:39 PM
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in the dock during his first appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on corruption charges, on 13 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Conrad Bornman

The fate of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and other party senior members may be decided soon as the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting convenes to consider its controversial “step-aside” policy early next month. The NEC meeting will, however, be preceded by this weekend’s NEC lekgotla that brings together alliance partners, government officials in government spheres, civil society and traditional leaders, from Friday until Sunday. On this lekgotla’s agenda is the effects of Covid-19, the economy, local government and international issues. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the long-awaited NEC meeting would be held on 13-14 February and is expected to...

