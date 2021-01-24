 
 
No money, nowhere to train, no hope: What future for our Olympic athletes?

Columnists 8 hours ago

With lockdown restrictions still in place and finances drying up, one’s got to wonder if South Africa will be able to send a team to the Tokyo Games.

Wesley Botton
24 Jan 2021
08:01:16 AM
No money, nowhere to train, no hope: What future for our Olympic athletes?

The SA men's hockey team, seen here after an Olympic qualifying match against Egypt, are crowd funding to try and get to the Tokyo Games. Picture: Gallo Images

Before this pandemic started kicking all of us in the teeth, Olympic sports in this country were already in trouble. Now, it seems, they’re on a hiding to nothing. While football, rugby and cricket have done everything they can to regain some sort of normality during the ongoing lockdown, many athletes in smaller codes have been left completely stranded. Some codes, including swimming, tennis, netball and golf, have been able to at least get things going again with reduced fixtures lists, but others remain locked at a standstill. Track and field athletes and road runners are fuming, with no real...

