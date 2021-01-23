 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

No vibe and no hype: How Covid killed the Currie Cup

Columnists 5 hours ago

As this country’s much-loved senior rugby competition draws to a close, we should salute the players, coaches and administrators who’ve kept going through the hard times.

Rudolph Jacobs
23 Jan 2021
07:00:28 AM
PREMIUM!
No vibe and no hype: How Covid killed the Currie Cup

The Sharks have missed several games during the season because of Covid protocol, including due to their coach Sean Everitt testing positive for Covid: Getty Images

Something was definitely lacking this week and I couldn’t precisely lay my hands on it. And I’m certainly not one to be dragged into the Eskom or political mess and lack of municipal maintenance warfare or lack of proper planning issues. Then it struck me – it has more to do with the obvious lack of hype and the general electric vibe surrounding the Currie Cup semifinals taking place in Pretoria and Cape Town today. The lack of atmosphere obviously has to do with the on-going absence of fans at the stadiums and the general depression and anxiety caused by...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Underdog Lions believe they can topple the Bulls in Currie Cup semi 23.1.2021
Let’s salute our rugby players and coaches; they deserve praise and thanks 23.1.2021
Currie Cup semis: Home advantage, form, depth make Bulls and WP the favourites 23.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.