No vibe and no hype: How Covid killed the Currie Cup

PREMIUM!
No vibe and no hype: How Covid killed the Currie CupColumnists 5 hours ago
As this country’s much-loved senior rugby competition draws to a close, we should salute the players, coaches and administrators who’ve kept going through the hard times.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival
Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears
Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead
Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools
General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize