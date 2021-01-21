 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The day Covid took my friend

Covid-19 13 hours ago

For years I had him and his beautiful family around our Christmas Eve table – and how he loved Christmas – but not the last one.

Carine Hartman
21 Jan 2021
04:43:07 AM
PREMIUM!
The day Covid took my friend

The focus of the awareness campaign will be - among others - to inform the public on the role and responsibilities of the HPCSA, to educate the public in terms of their rights as patients and to educate the public on the role of mediation in medical negligence. Image: iStock

Covid took my friend. For three weeks he was in a death battle with this virus and he lost – with no wife to hold his hand, no kids to hug him, no friends to whisper in his ear that he is so much more than just a good doctor. He died all alone and, being a Hindi – “albeit a naughty one, I married a Muslim” – was buried all alone. I couldn’t sing his praises; no women allowed at the grave. In fact, when I got the news five hours after his death, he was already covered with...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
OBITUARY: Key moments in Jackson Mthembu’s political career 21.1.2021
Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu 21.1.2021
Biden unveils sweeping Covid-19 plan in first full day in office 21.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu

Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff

General Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications

Entertainment Everyone’s talking about poet Amanda Gorman – here’s what you need to know

Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.