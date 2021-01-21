 
 
Exhaustion has a new meaning – medic

‘My colleagues are exhausted. The second wave of infections has definitely taken its toll on healthcare workers.’

Marizka Coetzer
21 Jan 2021
04:50:40 AM
Picture: iStock

“We have seen it all, from the patients who are paranoid about catching the virus to the patients who actually die from the virus,” says Xander Loubser, paramedic and spokesman for Ambu-link. Loubser also works shifts in various intensive care units where he assists patients with airway treatment. “My colleagues are exhausted. The second wave of infections has definitely taken its toll on healthcare workers. Exhaustion has a new meaning.” Loubser said the 300 days of lockdown had been challenging. ALSO READ: 300 days on…and we pray for a better tomorrow “Of the past 300 days, for 53 days we...

