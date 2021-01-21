Exhaustion has a new meaning – medic

“We have seen it all, from the patients who are paranoid about catching the virus to the patients who actually die from the virus,” says Xander Loubser, paramedic and spokesman for Ambu-link. Loubser also works shifts in various intensive care units where he assists patients with airway treatment. “My colleagues are exhausted. The second wave of infections has definitely taken its toll on healthcare workers. Exhaustion has a new meaning.” Loubser said the 300 days of lockdown had been challenging. ALSO READ: 300 days on…and we pray for a better tomorrow “Of the past 300 days, for 53 days we...

“Of the past 300 days, for 53 days we were separated from our son because at that time no one knew what to expect or how the virus would manifest.”

From the beginning he and his fiancée, also a health care worker, isolated themselves from family and friends to protect themselves and others.

“Psychologically it has been challenging, but I had to keep busy and adapt.”

Loubser did that by completing courses about Covid-19 and also finished his degree in hospital emergency medicine during lockdown last year.

Now, he said, the biggest frustration for healthcare workers was the Covid-conspiracy theory warriors who have

jumped on the “we are not taking the vaccine” bandwagon.

