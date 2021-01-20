The pandemic broke an already broken economy

PREMIUM!
The pandemic broke an already broken economyBusiness Insight 23 hours ago
300 days into South Africa’s lockdown, the country is in dire economic straits, with not a single industry being spared Covid-19’s devastation. Some industries, though, have had a much worse time of it than others.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff
General Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications
Entertainment Everyone’s talking about poet Amanda Gorman – here’s what you need to know
Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived
Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol