 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Questions over constitutionality of state of disaster

Covid-19 4 hours ago

Under a state of emergency, the state could infringe people’s rights without any need for justification, says lawyer.

Sipho Mabena
20 Jan 2021
04:55:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Questions over constitutionality of state of disaster

Cooperative Governance Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: GCIS

The veil of secrecy under which government discusses and decides on the extension of the national state of disaster and the subsequent unilateral regulations have left experts worried as it does not bode well for democracy. While the national state of disaster, instead of a state of emergency, was a good call in response to the coronavirus pandemic, experts agree that bad implementation and a lack of oversight was disturbing. “We do sit with a problem; while the Disaster Management Act might be a good Act, the first problem is it is not properly implemented and there is no requirement...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Not only banks need sanitisers 15.1.2021
Tshwane ANCYL in hot water over Covid-19 ‘steaming’ campaign 14.1.2021
Comedy of errors from NDZ, council 14.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money

World WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power

General Sanef calls for action against Somizi over doxxing of journalists

Courts ‘Racist’ medical aid inquiry findings are damning

Business News Petrol heading for R20 per litre?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.