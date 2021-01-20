 
 
SA urged to follow Israel on Covid-19 vaccination rollout

Covid-19 4 hours ago

Move could see the entire Middle East country immunised by April.

Eric Naki
20 Jan 2021
04:50:20 AM
SA urged to follow Israel on Covid-19 vaccination rollout

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 24, 2020, One of the first South African Oxford vaccine trialists looks on as a medical worker injects him with the clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by SIPHIWE SIBEKO / POOL / AFP)

The Jewish community in South Africa has expressed a strong wish for the country and the rest of the world to emulate Israel, which had launched a massive concerted anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive among its population, while South Africa was still grappling with how to roll out its vaccination programme and even trying to determine where exactly the vaccine will come from. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday promised but gave no details that vaccine was on the way. “We are on course to receive the vaccine,” he said. This was contrary to Israel, which was leading the Middle East with...

