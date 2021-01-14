 
 
WATCH: South Africans are more hesitant than hopeful about Covid jab

Covid-19

Possible side-effects, lack of trust in the government, and concerns that the vaccines are too new are chief among the reasons why many South Africans say they won’t take the virus.

Asanda Matlare
14 Jan 2021
05:00:04 AM
The studies, published in The Lancet medical journal, constitute a major step on the road towards a COVID-19 vaccine that is effective and safe for widespread use. AFP/File/CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN

Two recent surveys have found independently of each other South Africans are more hesitant than hopeful about the Covid-19 vaccine. In technology company’s M4Jam survey of 3 000 people, 32% said they would have the vaccine, 58% said they preferred to wait and see whether it worked for others and 10% would refuse to take it. “This shows that although most South Africans are extremely worried about contracting the virus, the fear of the unknown is great enough to prevent widespread acceptance of the vaccine,” said M4Jam chief executive Georgie Midgley. The respondents listed the following as the main issues...

