WATCH: South Africans are more hesitant than hopeful about Covid jab

WATCH: South Africans are more hesitant than hopeful about Covid jabCovid-19 14 hours ago
Possible side-effects, lack of trust in the government, and concerns that the vaccines are too new are chief among the reasons why many South Africans say they won’t take the virus.
Load Shedding Dark weekend ahead – Load shedding scheduled from Thursday until Sunday
World Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time
Covid-19 Third wave likely within months, say health experts
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 806 more deaths takes total up to 35,140
Information Regulator engaging with Facebook SA over WhatsApp update