 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Third wave likely, say health experts

Covid-19 4 mins ago

‘The only way we can ever contain it is to keep people locked in the provinces.’

Sipho Mabena
14 Jan 2021
04:55:08 AM
PREMIUM!
Third wave likely, say health experts

Commuters are pictured at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg, 29 June 2020. All commuters are required to wear masks as well as sanitise their hands when in the Taxi.  Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Until vaccination is rolled out and the desired herd immunity achieved, experts believe South Africa is likely to be hit by a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with pockets of rotational increases in infections in different provinces. According to public health expert Dr Atiya Mosam, the December holidays, with people moving across provinces, the emergence of super-spreader events and alcohol-driven infections triggered the second wave. She said all these factors became a recipe for the potential disaster SA was experiencing now. “In terms of the likelihood of a third wave, it is potentially the same we have seen with...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Devil’ vaccine remarks haunt Mogoeng and Sunshine Tour postponed 13.1.2021
Healthcare workers won’t be ‘guinea pigs’, says WC health dept on vaccine jab 13.1.2021
New virus mutation raises vaccine questions 13.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World As impeachment looms Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump

Covid-19 Disaster Management Act gives Ramaphosa and co carte blanche, says expert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 13,105 new cases reported as recoveries breach one million mark

Covid-19 Father should have reported crying baby to police says legal expert

Covid-19 7,000 people arrested for not wearing masks got criminal records – Cele


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.