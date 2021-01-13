 
 
‘Regulations here to protect lives’

Brian Sokutu
13 Jan 2021
05:03:42 AM
Minister of Cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The law allows the government to invoke the Disaster Management Act on a monthly basis based on a surge or drop in Covid-19 figures, with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) unable to say when the regulations will be suspended. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma yesterday responded to a question during an NCCC media briefing about when the government planned on suspending the regulations governing the crisis. “The regulations are there because of what is happening in the country with regards to the rate of infections – a matter to be reviewed whenever numbers drop sufficiently,”said...

