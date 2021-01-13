 
 
Disaster Management Act gives Ramaphosa and co carte blanche, says expert

Covid-19 1 hour ago

Disaster Act not correct law to deal with Covid-19, says expert.

Brian Sokutu
13 Jan 2021
05:00:29 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic on Monday, 11 January 2021. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS.

With eight weeks left for South Africa’s state of disaster to reach a year, a legal expert said on Tuesday the Disaster Management Act used by the government to regulate the Covid-19 crisis gave President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet carte blanche to extend the period without parliamentary oversight. Unlike a state of emergency, which would have ensured government’s accountability to parliament, the disaster regulations enabled Ramaphosa to “run the show indefinitely without supervision by [members of parliament]”, according to Accountability Now director advocate Paul Hoffman. He maintained the Act, which was “drafted with floods, fires and droughts in mind...

