Frustration over border closures

Covid-19 2 mins ago

Randburg resident’s Zimbabwean mother can’t meet her first grandson.

Marizka Coetzer
13 Jan 2021
04:50:06 AM
Crowds of people entering South Africa from Zimbabwe before going through customs at the Beit Bridge border post, 4 January 2021, Limpopo. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Foreign nationals are frustrated about the closure of South Africa’s land borders following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “family meeting” updating government’s strategy to combat the spread of Covid-19. Many foreign nationals with South African work permits will not be able to return to the country after going home for the festive season following the extension of adjusted Level 3 lockdown restrictions, including the closure until 15 February of all ports of entry into the republic. Randburg resident Mthokozisi Dube said because of the border restrictions, his Zimbabwean mother cannot meet her first grandson. “In our culture, when we have a child...

