 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA could protect vaccine firms from lawsuits

Covid-19 2 mins ago

‘If we are going to rely on emergency use approval, it is very likely that there will be the same expectation for South Africa.’

Brian Sokutu
07 Jan 2021
05:10:12 AM
PREMIUM!
SA could protect vaccine firms from lawsuits

This picture taken on 23 November 2020 shows a bottle reading ‘Vaccine Covid-19’ next to US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company Biontech logos. Picture: Joel Saget/AFP

With the United Kingdom (UK) having granted the Pfizer/BioNTech an indemnity to roll out vaccines to its citizens, South Africa was likely to follow a similar process – should the procurement be based on emergency use, according to an expert. The UK indemnity protects Pfizer/BioNTech from any legal action associated with the vaccine – making it difficult for patients to file lawsuits in the event of complications, with the National Health Service (NHS) staff providing the vaccine, also protected. Public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim yesterday said public medication procured based on emergency use compelled governments to “to grant this...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education The new back-to-school normal – in shift

Covid-19 WHO virus investigators head for China, but await visas

Business News ‘250,000 jobs on the line’ – Tavern industry asks government to lift booze ban

Covid-19 SA doctors buy into Ivermectin hype, despite warnings, risks

Business News FBI jumps into bitcoin probe


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.