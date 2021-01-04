 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Covid-19: SA has no strategy for isolation and quarantine, says leading economist

Covid-19 1 hour ago

‘The government has not started purchasing rapid test kits. It also has no test-and-trace strategy,’ says Duma Gqubule.

Brian Sokutu
04 Jan 2021
05:24:33 AM
PREMIUM!
Covid-19: SA has no strategy for isolation and quarantine, says leading economist

The isolation chamber equipped with a negative pressure filtration system used to transport positive Covid-19 patients in the City of Tshwane's Special Infection Unit vehicle at the Hatfield Emergency Station in Pretoria on 30 December 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Amid much devastation caused by the fast-spreading Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa – over a million cases recorded last month – the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is seemingly stuck on a testing procedure taking several hours to produce results, over new technologies doing so in minutes. With government having taken flak from leading economist Duma Gqubule for having demonstrated a lack of an effective Covid-19 strategy, NHLS pathologist professor Elizabeth Mayne has maintained that the polymerise chain reaction (PCR) – taking several hours to produce results – was “the gold standard for acute diagnosis”. “We have the most current...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.