PREMIUM!
Western Cape plan to jump Covid-19 vaccine queue ‘not likely to succeed’Covid-19 1 hour ago
Professor of vaccinology at Wits University Shabir Madhi said the country first needed to secure a vaccine licence before any province could fast-track their own supply.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words
Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council
General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge
Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’
Africa Central African Republic: Factfile