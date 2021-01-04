 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Western Cape plan to jump Covid-19 vaccine queue ‘not likely to succeed’

Covid-19 1 hour ago

Professor of vaccinology at Wits University Shabir Madhi said the country first needed to secure a vaccine licence before any province could fast-track their own supply.

Rorisang Kgosana
04 Jan 2021
05:12:19 AM
PREMIUM!
Western Cape plan to jump Covid-19 vaccine queue ‘not likely to succeed’

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: ANA

It was highly unlikely the Western Cape government would secure a Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the rest of the country as manufacturers only produce what has been ordered and paid for. This would also require the South African government to first obtain a vaccine licence, said an expert. The Western Cape government has developed a strategy to access the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority’s (Sahpra) approved vaccine as it explored ways of getting the vaccine into the province early. DA leader John Steenhuisen applauded the initiative, adding that waiting until the second quarter for the vaccine was not “good...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.