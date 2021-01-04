 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘River’ from heavy downpour leaves destruction in Mogale City

Premium 2 mins ago

South African Weather Service forecaster Venetia Phakula says warm weather conditions with rain is expected with not much rain in sight.

Marizka Coetzer
04 Jan 2021
05:28:36 AM
PREMIUM!
‘River’ from heavy downpour leaves destruction in Mogale City

A electricity pylon is seen leaning over on 29 December 2020, along President Fouche Drive in Northwold, Randburg, after it was damaged in a storm last Monday. Picture: Michel Bega

Flash floods left a path of destruction in the West of Johannesburg with flooded houses, broken barrier walls, missing palisade fences, and uprooted trees. On Saturday, a heavy downpour left residents in Lenasia and Krugersdorp almost washed away as the storm passed through Gauteng. Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Service, said they responded to a couple of houses that were flooded in Lenasia and Protea Glen. A number of walls and fences collapsed, he said. “We had our water risk unit on site assisting households draining the waste.” Mulaudzi urged the residents in low lying...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.