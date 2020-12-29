Stretched funeral homes brace for busy 2021 over looming Covid-19 deaths

PREMIUM!
Stretched funeral homes brace for busy 2021 over looming Covid-19 deathsCovid-19 2 mins ago
On Christmas day, funeral homes saw at least a 50% increase in collection of bodies compared with previous years, said the SA Funeral Practitioners Association.
