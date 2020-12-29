 
 
Stretched funeral homes brace for busy 2021 over looming Covid-19 deaths

Covid-19 2 mins ago

On Christmas day, funeral homes saw at least a 50% increase in collection of bodies compared with previous years, said the SA Funeral Practitioners Association.

Rorisang Kgosana
29 Dec 2020
05:04:15 AM
A picture taken in a funeral house in Johannesburg, on 26 July 2020 shows coffins stacked at the warehouse. Picture: Marco Longari/AFP

Funeral homes are preparing to work around the clock in the coming weeks as the Christmas holidays indicated a possible busy new year, with more Covid-19 deaths expected. The second wave saw a resurgence in Covid-19-related deaths, with 214 deaths recorded on 27 December compared with 89 a month prior. The country stood at a cumulative 26,735 Covid-19-related deaths, with the Eastern Cape and Western Cape leading with totals of 6925 and 6218 respectively. On Christmas day, funeral homes saw at least a 50% increase in collection of bodies compared with previous years, said the SA Funeral Practitioners Association. Spokesperson...

