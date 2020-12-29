 
 
‘Second wave 10 times worse’ – Front-line workers buckle under strain of Covid-19

Dr Leon Odendaal, a general practitioner working at a West Rand hospital, said the private sector had already started preparing for an infection spike similar to the one in July.

Marizka Coetzer
29 Dec 2020
05:00:23 AM
‘Second wave 10 times worse’ – Front-line workers buckle under strain of Covid-19

This picture taken on 23 November 2020 shows a bottle reading ‘Vaccine Covid-19’ next to US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company Biontech logos. Picture: Joel Saget/AFP

Medical workers on the front line have warned they are understaffed and overworked to the point of burnout as the second wave of Covid-19 infections hits the country like a tsunami. “Things are much worse than what you see in the media. During the first wave, we were uncertain how we would survive the outbreak. The second outbreak is so much worse than the first wave ever was,” a nurse working at a Johannesburg hospital said. The nurse, who requested anonymity, said another alarming observation was younger patients coming in with Covid-19 were dying within a week. “We had four...

