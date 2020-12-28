 
 
Boozers could drive stricter virus rules – experts

Covid-19 19 seconds ago

Binge drinkers are putting extreme pressure on the health system, meaning President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to introduce harsher coronavirus regulations when he addresses the nation this week.

Rorisang Kgosana
28 Dec 2020
05:00:53 AM
PREMIUM!
Cocktails. Photo: iStock

Binge drinkers could lead South Africa to a stricter lockdown as alcohol abuse continues to indirectly impact the availability of hospital beds, while directly contributing to increasing transmission of Covid-19 infections, say experts. South Africa was nearing the one million mark of confirmed Covid-19 infections, with 11 500 new cases recorded on Saturday, including 245 new deaths. This prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to recall members of the National Coronavirus Command Council from leave for a meeting yesterday to address the current resurgence. There is speculation of stricter regulations due to the spike in infections and this could include stricter rules...

