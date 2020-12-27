 
 
UK travel ban terrible news for SA tourism industry and economy

Both economists and political analysts agree that the UK’s decision to ban travellers from SA was justified, but warn that more similar bans could follow, and this means a much slower economic recovery for the country.

Brian Sokutu
27 Dec 2020
02:07:45 PM
Travel bans put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Image: iStock

While the rationale for the United Kingdom (UK) ban on travel between South Africa and the UK Is understandable, economists have warned that the economic impact on the tourism industry was set to lead to huge losses in coming months. The UK ban on visitors from SA followed the identification of a new fast-spreading Covid-19 variant. As surging South African coronavirus cases are expected to hit the one million mark, the country is undergoing the second wave of the virus, with Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warning that much of it is driven by this new variant of the virus....

